Interim report, January-December 2019

PERIOD OCTOBER 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019

Net sales of SEK 103.1 m (SEK 109.6 m)

Software revenues of SEK 72.8 m (SEK 70.6 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 62.6 m (SEK 60.0 m) which corresponds to 61 % (55 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 28.4 m; 27.5 % (SEK 27.3 m; 24.9 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 19.9 m; 19.4 % (SEK 17.9 m; 16.3 %)

EBIT SEK 15.3 m; 14.9 % (SEK 16.1 m; 14.7 %)

Net profit SEK 12.0 m; 11.7 % (SEK 12.5 m; 11.4 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.23 (SEK 0.24)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 48.1 m (SEK 60.5 m)

PERIOD JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2019

Net sales of SEK 393.8 m (SEK 406.4 m)

Software revenues of SEK 275.4 m (SEK 267.8 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 244.0 m (SEK 223.2 m) which corresponds to 62 % (55 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 100.7 m; 25.6 % (SEK 99.7 m; 24.5 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 64.4 m; 16.3 % (SEK 65.4 m; 16.1 %)

EBIT SEK 47.5 m; 12.0 % (SEK 53.2 m; 13.1 %)

Net profit SEK 35.0 m; 8.9 % (SEK 39.9 m; 9.8 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.66 (SEK 0.76)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 63.7 m (SEK 121.4 m)

The board proposes a dividend of SEK 0,60 per share (SEK 0,60)

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that FormPipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 February 14, 2020.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

