SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’568 0.3%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0974 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’900 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’231 -6.6%  Dollar 0.8994 0.2%  Öl 69.8 0.5% 

Anoto Group AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2021 20:00:00

Interim report January – March 2021

Anoto Group AB Registered
0.90 SEK -2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

First quarter 2021

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 16 (21)
  • Gross margin for the quarter increased to 70% (47%)
  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -10 (-18)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.09)
  • During the quarter, we carried out a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which we raised approximately SEK 18.9 million
  • Events after the reporting period:
    • In April, our subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with Emirates Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC in the United Arab Emirates. Emirates AI will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in UAE and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years
    • In April, we announced that Perry Ha, who previously has served as Chairman of the Board, have been appointed as our new CEO. As Perry Ha is taking over as CEO, we also announced that Jörgen Durban have been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board by the Board of Directors
    • In May, our subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc. entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with El Ajou Group Trading Company. El Ajou Group will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in Saudi Arabia and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years

For further information, please contact:

Perry Ha, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 28, 2021 at 20:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments


﻿

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:12 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
14:53 Den Punkt erwischen!
09:36 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:15 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
08:32 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
05:58 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
Julius Bär legt Fifa-Fall in den USA definitiv mit Vergleich bei - Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst in Grün
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
Goldman Sachs: Für diese Aktien sind Bidens Steuerpläne eine Gefahr
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Relief-Aktie wird abgestraft: Relief Therapeutics will Aktienkapital erhöhen
CS-Aktie fest: Credit Suisse beziffert zusätzlichen Kapitalpuffer wegen Archegos
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit