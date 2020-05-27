<
27.05.2020 08:00:00

Interim Report January – March 2020

First quarter 2020

  • Net sales decreased to MSEK 21 (26)
  • Gross margin decreased to 47 percent (59 percent)
  • Operating loss increased to MSEK -18 (-9)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0,09 (-0,06)
  • Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MUSD 2.2
  • Events after the reporting period: 
    • The AGM approved, with unanimous vote, the Board of Director’s proposal for a resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions during the period until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of 34,000,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 20 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company

                                             
For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 27, 2020 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

