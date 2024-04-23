Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’474 1.3%  SPI 15’265 1.1%  Dow 38’240 0.7%  DAX 17’973 0.6%  Euro 0.9731 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’970 0.7%  Gold 2’303 -1.0%  Bitcoin 60’230 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9114 -0.1%  Öl 88.0 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Renault steigert Umsatz und übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie trotzdem schwach
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Vom Einsteiger zum Profi - Strategien für den Optionshandel
Romande Energie erzielt im 2023 ausserordentlich hohe Ergebnisse - Aktie profitiert
Ausblick: Iberdrola legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Phoenix Mecano-Aktie dennoch fester: Phoenix Mecano macht im Q1 weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Tivoli A-S Aktie [Valor: 32343987 / ISIN: DK0060726743]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2024 10:47:40

Interim Report for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024

finanzen.net zero Tivoli A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Tivoli A-S
724.00 DKK 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024.

Tivoli opened the summer season on 22 March, which is earlier than last year when the season opened 31 March. This affects the results for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024 in outline:

  • A revenue of DKK 90.4 million compared to DKK 61.8 million last year (+46%).
  • An EBITDA of DKK -84.2 million compared to DKK -96.7 million last year.
  • A profit before tax of DKK -112.4 million compared to DKK -126.1 million last year.
  • An attendance figure of 221,000 visitors compared to 47,000 last year (+470%).


”Tivoli continues the positive development we saw in 2023. The first quarter of 2024 is shaping up to a result equivalent to the expected, with better attendance figures and financial results than the same period in 2023. We enter the summer season with optimism and a wide range of attractive offers for Tivoli’s guests, who can look forward to a summer with a remarkably strong cultural program” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)
Tivoli has had a good start to the year, with the summer season starting on 22 March. Last year, Easter was in April, which is why the first quarter of 2024 naturally has a greater level of activity than the same period the year before. Tivoli maintains the latest announced expectations, which means a revenue of around DKK 1,200 million and profit before tax of around DKK 110 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen                Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman                       CEO


Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

 

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Tivoli A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tivoli A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Heute um 18 Uhr live

Möchten Sie den Optionshandel von Grund auf lernen? Heute führt Sie der erfahrene Trader Marcus Ruhnau im Online-Seminar in die Cash Secured Put Strategie ein, eine erprobte Methode, die sowohl für Handelsneulinge als auch erfahrene Trader geeignet ist.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP bestätigt Prognose
09:12 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volumenmaximum getestet
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
22.04.24 Gold and Bitcoin Rallies vs U.S. Dollar Strength
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’834.92 19.87 D1SSMU
Short 12’100.90 13.49 H4SSMU
Short 12’518.38 8.99 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’466.55 23.04.2024 10:40:33
Long 10’980.00 19.68
Long 10’679.41 13.81 SSQMSU
Long 10’224.26 8.92 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tivoli A-S 724.00 0.84% Tivoli A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit