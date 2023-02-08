SMI 11'276 0.4%  SPI 14'522 0.3%  Dow 34'035 -0.4%  DAX 15'412 0.6%  Euro 0.9868 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.0%  Gold 1'877 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'132 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9199 -0.2%  Öl 84.8 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Ausblick: Toyota Motor gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siemens vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Swisscom legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
ChemoMetec A-S Aktie [Valor: 2817833 / ISIN: DK0060055861]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.02.2023 18:57:07

Interim report 2022/23 - 15% revenue growth and DKK 145 million operating profit (+25%) for the first half following a challenging second quarter

ChemoMetec A-S
641.00 DKK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 234
9 February 2023
Interim report for the first half of 2022/23


15% revenue growth and DKK 145 million operating profit (+25%) for the first half following a challenging second quarter

Steen Søndergaard, CEO: "Following a very satisfactory 2021/22 with historically high revenue and operating profit growth rates, revenue for the first half of 2022/23 unfortunately disappointed, despite 15% growth. Second quarter sales of instruments, particularly in the North American market, were challenged by a generally more subdued investment sentiment in our primary business segment, cell-based therapy. Our order intake was mainly impacted by weakened demand from capital-sensitive development companies. On the other hand, we saw continued satisfactory growth in sales of consumables and services.

Despite the unfavourable market conditions, our earnings continued to grow. While our market is currently affected by the prevailing macroeconomic environment, we have a strong underlying business and a highly competitive product portfolio, and I am confident that the launch of our new XcytoMatic instruments will further strengthen our market position in the coming years.”


Sales and operating results

  • First half revenue amounted to DKK 240.6 million, a 15% year-on-year increase. Revenue growth was evenly distributed across ChemoMetec’s regions.
  • Sales of instruments were down 5%, mainly due to a decline in sales to capital-sensitive customers.
  • Revenue growth was driven by higher sales of consumables and services, up 33% and 53%, respectively. Sales of consumables and services each accounted for 37% and 17% of total revenue, compared with 32% and 13% in the year-earlier period.
  • Revenue in ChemoMetec’s core business area, LCB (Life science research, Cell-based therapy and Bioprocessing), increased 15% in the first half and accounted for 93% of total revenue.
  • EBITDA increased 25% to DKK 145.2 million, and the EBITDA margin was 60%, compared with 55% in the year-earlier period.
  • Revenue and EBITDA both benefited from a strengthened USD, which was 15% up on the year-earlier period, on average. At constant exchange rates, revenue growth was approximately 6% and EBITDA growth approximately 12%.
  • ChemoMetec sold and delivered the first prototype of the new XcytoMatic 40 (XM40) instrument towards the end of October 2022. Production of the XM40 is still expected to be established during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Based on the performance in the first half, and due to continued uncertainty about the global economic outlook and general market conditions, our current guidance for the 2022/23 financial year is a revenue of DKK 430-460 million, against the previous guidance of DKK 485-505 million. The guidance for EBITDA for the financial year 2022/23 is maintained at DKK 245-260 million.


The interim report for the first half of 2022/23 is attached to this announcement.



Additional information

Steen Søndergaard, CEO
Telephone: +45 4813 1020        

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 2551 8724



About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

15:33 Vontobel: CO2-Zertifikate - Hoffnungsträger für den Klimaschutz?
14:27 DAX Ausblick: Jerome Powell macht Anlegern Mut
10:10 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:14 Marktüberblick: E.ON übertrifft Erwartungen
09:00
08:34 SMI deutlich fester erwartet
07.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'713.85 19.96 SSSMVU
Short 11'991.68 13.35 H0SSMU
Short 12'405.46 8.92 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'276.28 08.02.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'816.94 18.49 MYSSMU
Long 10'582.61 13.76 A4SSMU
Long 10'150.32 8.88 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger und NorSun vereinbaren langfristigen Liefervertrag
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia rutscht 2022 tiefer in die Verlustzone und kündigt Mittelbeschaffung an
Holcim Aktie in Grün: Weitere Zukäufe in Nordamerika und Europa geplant - Holcim übernimmt US-Unternehmen Duro-Last
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS strebt offenbar CSFB-Börsengang 2024 oder 2025 an - Bonusgespräche mit Mitarbeitern wohl verschoben
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag fester
Zinssorgen weiter bestimmendes Thema: US-Handel endet im Plus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag mit Verlusten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.