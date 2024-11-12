Interim Management Report covering Q1 2024/25

Interim Management Statement covering Q1 2024/25

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the first quarter (1 July 2024– 30 September 2024) of the financial year 2024/25.

Q1 highlights

For the Q1 of the financial year 2024/25, revenue, EBITDA and EBIT are in line with expectations.



In Q1, the revenue amounted to DKK 9.5 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 8.1 million) or an increase of 17.3% (DKK 1.4 million).



EBITDA in Q1 amounted to DKK 0.8 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 0.6 million) or an increase of DKK 0.2 million.



EBIT in Q1 amounted to DKK 0.3 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 0.1 million) or an increase of DKK 0.2 million.





Order intake in Q1 amounted to DKK 11.2 million and the Company maintains a healthy and diverse order backlog of DKK 40.5 million at end of September 2024, ranging across several different missions and customers in both institutional and commercial space.





Management and the Board of Directors have continued to work in line with the updated strategy for Rovsing with the focus on the main themes: Growth, Diversification, Competitiveness, and Investor Relations.





During Q1 2024/25, our team has continued to support a wide range of customers, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, Independent Software Validation & Verification (ISVV) and on-site engineering services. Our team is hard at work delivering projects and milestones to our customers, having shipped several Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) systems recently and with more to follow during the coming months, across customers and segments.





The outlook for 2024/25 is a revenue in the range of DKK 40.0 to 42.0 million, with a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 3.0 to 4.0 million and a positive EBIT in the range of DKK 1.0 to 2.0 million.





Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

