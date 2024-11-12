Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’791 -0.9%  SPI 15’703 -0.9%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’263 -1.0%  Euro 0.9357 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’807 -1.0%  Gold 2’602 -0.7%  Bitcoin 77’296 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8816 0.1%  Öl 72.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Aktivistischer Investor steigt ein: Nissan-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittag
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im Oktober 2024
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bescheinigt Neutral für Bayer-Aktie
Suche...

Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 50759173 / ISIN: DK0061152170]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 12:58:26

Interim Management Report covering Q1 2024/25

Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
47.40 DKK 7.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Interim Management Statement covering Q1 2024/25

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the first quarter (1 July 2024– 30 September 2024) of the financial year 2024/25.

Q1 highlights

  • For the Q1 of the financial year 2024/25, revenue, EBITDA and EBIT are in line with expectations.

    • In Q1, the revenue amounted to DKK 9.5 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 8.1 million) or an increase of 17.3% (DKK 1.4 million).

    • EBITDA in Q1 amounted to DKK 0.8 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 0.6 million) or an increase of DKK 0.2 million.

    • EBIT in Q1 amounted to DKK 0.3 million (Q1 2023/24: DKK 0.1 million) or an increase of DKK 0.2 million.

  • Order intake in Q1 amounted to DKK 11.2 million and the Company maintains a healthy and diverse order backlog of DKK 40.5 million at end of September 2024, ranging across several different missions and customers in both institutional and commercial space.

  • Management and the Board of Directors have continued to work in line with the updated strategy for Rovsing with the focus on the main themes: Growth, Diversification, Competitiveness, and Investor Relations.

  • During Q1 2024/25, our team has continued to support a wide range of customers, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, Independent Software Validation & Verification (ISVV) and on-site engineering services. Our team is hard at work delivering projects and milestones to our customers, having shipped several Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) systems recently and with more to follow during the coming months, across customers and segments.

  • The outlook for 2024/25 is a revenue in the range of DKK 40.0 to 42.0 million, with a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 3.0 to 4.0 million and a positive EBIT in the range of DKK 1.0 to 2.0 million.

Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
09:28 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
08:58 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
08:52 SMI-Anleger fassen wieder Mut
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’262.37 19.82 BLJS4U
Short 12’536.97 13.56 7CSSMU
Short 13’006.17 8.77 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’789.16 12.11.2024 13:06:30
Long 11’284.16 18.87 SSZMGU
Long 11’018.70 13.40 SSRM3U
Long 10’562.85 8.83 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Bayer-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Bayer senkt Prognose für Agrarsparte - Erneuter Milliardenverlust im Quartal
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Salzgitter-Aktie höher: Kurs soll trotz möglicher Übernahme fortgesetzt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten