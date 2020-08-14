+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2020 08:40:00

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020

Press Release (First North: WPAY)     

For immediate release 14th August 2020


INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020

ADAPTING OUR BUSINESS FOR A NEW REALITY IN A PANDEMIC PRESENT.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse / UBS 55824040 69.00 % 12.50 %
BMW / Porsche / Volkswagen (Vz) 55824041 59.00 % 11.00 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 55824042 59.00 % 10.75 %

SECOND QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 10.2 (15.2), a decrease with MSEK 4.9 / -32 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -1.6 (-4.8), an increase with MSEK 3.2
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.1 (-6.3), an increase with MSEK 3.2
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -3.0 (-5.2), an increase with MSEK 2.2
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.24)

JANUARY – JUNE 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 24.7 (28.3), a decrease with MSEK 3.6 / -13 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -5.8 (-8.2), an increase with MSEK 2.4
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -9.3 (-11.2), an increase with MSEK 1.9
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -8.0 (-9.1), an increase with MSEK 1.1
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.40)
  Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2019 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, kSEK10 24515 15024 67828 28958 639
EBITDA, kSEK-1 557-4 760-5 827-8 246-20 823
Operating profit/loss, kSEK-3 093-6 323-9 325-11 220-27 336
Profit/loss for the period, kSEK-3 033-5 241-7 979-9 048-23 662
Result per share, SEK-0,09-0,23-0,24-0,40-0,70

 

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Short-time work allowance implemented from 1 April
  • Pontus Bohlin new COO at Westpay
  • #tabetalt – Release of mobile payment solution to support restaurants suffering from Corona impact
  • Spring 2020 Product launch challenge the Fintech industry and take the payment user experience to new levels

NO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

 

 

 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 August 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above. 

Attachments

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu West International ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu West International ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
1.55 %
Lonza Grp 564.80
1.18 %
Sika 211.20
1.05 %
Givaudan 3’827.00
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 315.40
-0.63 %
Swiss Re 73.56
-0.78 %
UBS Group 11.34
-1.00 %
CS Group 10.47
-1.92 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.20
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:51
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
13.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Technologieaktien: Hier laufen die Trends zusammen – Sportartikelindustrie: Der Ball rollt wieder
13.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Amerikanische Tech-Aktien «en vogue»?
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Straumann rutscht in Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen - Straumann-Aktie gibt ab
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Swiss Life im Halbjahr mit Gewinnrückgang
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend leichter
Die heimischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag vorbörslich auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vor Handelsbeginn leicht im Plus. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegen sich vor dem Wochenende größtenteils auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB