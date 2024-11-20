|
20.11.2024 19:00:00
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 9 months of 2024
Over 9 months of 2024, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 158.2 million. It is by EUR 8.7 million more than over respective period of 2023.
Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 16.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 7.4 million less than in the same period in 2023.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 7.4 million and reached EUR 23.7 million.
The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:
|Indicator, EUR million
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Revenue
|158.2
|149.4
|6%
|EBITDA*
|23.7
|31.1
|(24%)
|Profit before tax (EBT)
|16.7
|24.1
|(31%)
*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.
More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 9 months of 2024 (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
