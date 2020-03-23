Interface Provides COVID-19 Business Update, Reaffirms Balance Sheet Strength

ATLANTA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today provided an update on its business and confirmed the health of its balance sheet.

"While this global coronavirus pandemic and everything about it are unprecedented, we have endured severe business downturns in the past. Globally, we are working diligently to support the health and wellbeing of our employees, while also maintaining our operations," said Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO, Interface. "Due to our global footprint, we have experienced near-term disruption to our business, and we expect further such disruptions until the pandemic ends. However, despite these short-term headwinds, our business is built to last, and the long-term fundamentals are sturdy. We are confident that we can continue to deliver industry-leading new product innovation that will drive meaningful growth over the long term while bolstering our position as the industry leader in sustainability."

Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface, added, "Our balance sheet remains very strong today, evidenced by our $80 million of available cash and $244 million of borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility. In addition, our minimum annual required debt payment is $31 million per year, and our syndicated credit facility does not mature until August of 2023. As we continue to navigate through this challenging business environment, we remain committed to prudent management of the Company's financial resources and are focused on our stated financial objectives of paying down debt and reinvesting in our business."

Interface's first quarter 2020 will end on April 5, 2020, and the company looks forward to providing a more detailed update on current business conditions in its first quarter earnings conference call and release.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Except for historical information contained herein, the other matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations regarding our business's resilience to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "expect," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "should," "goal," "aim," "objective," "seek," "project," "estimate," "target," "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risk that COVID-19 pandemic may worsen or last longer than expected, or that the resulting disruptions to our business may be more severe or last longer than we currently anticipate. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to the risks under the following subheadings in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019: "Sales of our principal products have been and may continue to be affected by adverse economic cycles in the renovation and construction of commercial and institutional buildings"; "We compete with a large number of manufacturers in the highly competitive floorcovering products market, and some of these competitors have greater financial resources than we do"; "We may face challenges competing on price, making investments in our business, or competing on product design"; "Our success depends significantly upon the efforts, abilities and continued service of our senior management executives, our principal design consultant and other key personnel (including sales personnel), and our loss of any of them could affect us adversely"; "Our substantial international operations are subject to various political, economic and other uncertainties that could adversely affect our business results, including by restrictive taxation or other government regulation and by foreign currency fluctuations"; "The uncertainty surrounding the implementation and effect of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, and related negative developments in the European Union could adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition"; "Our manufacturing and supply chain abilities may be adversely impacted by an extended shutdown of our operations in China due to the recent coronavirus outbreak"; "The SEC's investigation into our earnings per share ("EPS") calculations and rounding practices could result in potential sanctions or penalties, distraction to our management and result in litigation from third parties, each of which could adversely affect or cause variability in our results of operations and financial condition"; "Large increases in the cost of petroleum-based raw materials could adversely affect us if we are unable to pass these cost increases through to our customers"; "Unanticipated termination or interruption of any of our arrangements with our primary third party suppliers of synthetic fiber or our sole third party supplier for luxury vinyl tile ("LVT") could have a material adverse effect on us"; "If we fail to realize the expected synergies and other benefits of the nora acquisition, our results of operations and stock price may be negatively affected"; "We have a significant amount of indebtedness, which could have important negative consequences to us"; "The market price of our common stock has been volatile and the value of your investment may decline"; "Our earnings in a future period could be adversely affected by non-cash adjustments to goodwill, if a future test of goodwill assets indicates a material impairment of those assets"; "Changes to our facilities could disrupt our operations"; "Our business operations could suffer significant losses from natural disasters, catastrophes, fire, pandemics or other unexpected events"; and "Disruptions to or failures of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business". Additionally, we may be subject to risks related to litigation, investigations and other legal proceedings that we are subject to from time to time, including the risks of financial or reputational loss in the event of an unfavorable outcome or that we may incur material legal fees and expenses in defending against such proceedings.

Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements made in this press release and cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com , our nora brand at nora.com , our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com , and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral .

Follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Vimeo .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-provides-covid-19-business-update-reaffirms-balance-sheet-strength-301028198.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.