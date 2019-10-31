+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 03:03:00

Interdye Asia 2019 to Take Place in Ahmedabad, India

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Asia International Dye Industry, Pigments and Textile Chemicals Exhibition (Interdye Asia 2019), co-organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Co Ltd., is scheduled to take place from November 14th to 16th, 2019 at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Center. The 5,000-square meter exhibition area will house 100 exhibitors from India, mainland China and Taiwan province. Exhibits will include a variety of advanced environmentally-friendly dyestuffs, organic pigments, catalysts, intermediates, in addition to environmental impact assessment equipment and printing and dyeing automation technologies and materials. The exhibition will be hosted by China Dyestuff Industry Association and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shanghai Sub-Council and supported by The Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association (GDMA), The Textile Association of India (TAI), The South Gujarat Textile Association (SGTPA) and Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics & Dyes Export Promotion Council (CHEMEXCIL).

The exhibition follows closely the development of the industry, with international exhibitors including Runtu, Jihua, Yabang, Boao, Liansheng, Tianyuan, Runhe, Yadong Longxin, Liyuan, Jinjing, KIRI, ROSSARI, GOPINATH, HINDPRAKASH, FUMO, SPECTRUM, DEEPAK and so on. They will mainly promote new environmentally friendly printing and dyeing products and new application technologies.

China and India are now global leaders in the Colorants fields with immense opportunities for further growth and consolidation, and thus it is natural for Colorants industry of both the countries to come closer and collaborate for mutual benefit. A strong domestic market in both the countries gives further boost to colorants' growth potential, with anticipated sharp increase in per capita consumption in the coming years. This growth has not gone unnoticed by the global colorants fraternity.

Interdye – The Most Influential and Biggest Dyestuff Exhibition Brand

Under the brand of Interdye – the most influential and biggest dyestuff exhibition, Interdye Asia aims to construct a platform for textile printing companies who seek to grow their business outside of the home market. Interdye Asia has, during the last eight years, successfully been held in India, Turkey, Indonesia and Vietnam. This year, Interdye Asia show will be located in Gujarat, the most traditional and largest textile and clothing manufacturing state in India, which will help the enterprises in the supply chain to meet with each other.

China Interdye – The world's biggest dyestuff Show will lead the development of dyestuff industry

As the parent show of Interdye Asia, the China International Dye Industry, Pigments and Textile Chemicals Exhibition (China Interdye) has grown as the biggest and most influential show in the dyestuff industry around the world after 19 years of cultivation. The 20th China Interdye will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from April 8 to 10, 2020. It will create a platform for the communication of the industry, also it will become one-stop purchase stage for the dyestuff and textile companies.

For more information, please visit:
The official website of CHINA INTERDYE: www.chinainterdye.com
The official website of INTERDYE ASIA: www.interdyeasia.com

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

