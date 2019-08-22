22.08.2019 17:34:00

InterDesign Honored by NorthCoast 99 As A Great Place to Work

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterDesign is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the first time that our organization has received the NorthCoast 99 Award.

InterDesign Logo (PRNewsfoto/InterDesign, Inc.)

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program in its 21st year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project ERC established to help employers make a difference in the lives of people working and living in our 22-county region," noted ERC senior vice president Carrie Morse, who has overseen the program for the last 17 years.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in five distinct areas: organizational strategy, policies, and communication; recruitment, selecting, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.

InterDesign is a first-time applicant and recipient of the prestigious award. "Our passion for improving the lives of our customers and employees that drives the us to create innovative consumer products around the world," said Chris Quinn, InterDesign CEO.

"Our unprecedented growth in revenue, aggressive hiring of immensely talented associates, and desire to create a best-in-class working environment has led us to create a new headquarters for our mDesign division," said Chris Quinn, President and CEO of InterDesign USA.

The 2019 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino's Awards; Mark Wayner Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedburg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.

Two brands, one vision. InterDesign is a global leader in the housewares industry with offices and distribution centers in Northeast Ohio, Europe, China and Japan. Our mission is to make everyday living easier. We design innovative products that provide solutions for organizing and enhancing your everyday living space with style. Our product solutions are designed for the bathroom, kitchen, pantry, closet, laundry room and more.

To learn about career opportunities at InterDesign, visit:
https://www.idesignlivesimply.com/careers/
https://mdesignhomedecor.com/work-here/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interdesign-honored-by-northcoast-99-as-a-great-place-to-work-300905847.html

SOURCE InterDesign

