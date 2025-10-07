Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’558 0.1%  SPI 17’313 0.1%  Dow 46’695 -0.1%  DAX 24’411 0.1%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’636 0.1%  Gold 3’971 0.2%  Bitcoin 99’490.4283 0.3%  Dollar 0.7986 0.4%  Öl 65.6 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Stellenabbau trifft wichtiges US-Werk in North Carolina
Swatch-Aktie stabil: Markenchef verabschiedet sich für einjährige Auszeit
AMD-Aktie erneut im Aufwind: Analyst reagiert auf Mega-Deal mit OpenAI
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: Neuer Auftrag von H2 Energy - PEM-Anlage für die Schweiz
HelloFresh-Aktie nach amtlicher Warnung in USA vor Listerien unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie 22339711 / US45866F1049

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.10.2025 13:51:19

Intercontinental Exchange To Invest Up To $2 Bln In Polymarket; Shares Rise In Pre-market

IntercontinentalExchange Group
128.99 CHF -13.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a provider of technology and data, on Tuesday announced it will invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a prediction market and information platform, for a value of about $8 billion pre-investment.

Under the agreement, the company will become a global distributor of Polymarket's event-driven data, offering sentiment indicators on market-relevant topics. Both companies also plan to collaborate on future tokenisation initiatives.

Polymarket was founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, enabling users to buy and sell shares in potential outcomes of real-world events via smart contracts

The platform has gained global traction for its prediction accuracy and is the official prediction market partner of X and Stocktwits.

The company said the cash investment will not materially impact its 2025 financial results or capital return plans.

In the pre-market trading, 3.75% higher at $165 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:30 UBS Logo KI: Katalysator einer neuen Wachstumsphase an der Börse
12:26 Julius Bär: 1Y EUR 10.000% p.a. JB V-Shaped Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
10:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
09:24 SMI immer weiter aufwärts
09:03 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück und Redcare Pharmacy gesucht
06.10.25 Logo WHS AMD Aktienanalyse: AI-Wachstum, MI350 & Intel-News! Mega-Chance für Advanced Micro Devices?
06.10.25 Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
02.10.25 Oracle vom Cloudgeschäft beflügelt
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’089.55 18.58 BK6SXU
Short 13’358.01 13.27 BROSIU
Short 13’827.25 8.83 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’557.70 07.10.2025 13:52:08
Long 12’012.64 18.75 SZEBLU
Long 11’770.63 13.81 SQBBAU
Long 11’249.84 8.90 B45S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag billiger
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
AMD-Allianz mit OpenAI löst kräftige Kursgewinne bei Halbleiterwerten wie TSMC, Advantest und Co. aus
Auftragseingang der australischen Armee beflügelt Electro Optic Systems-Aktie
AppLovin-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: US-Börsenaufsicht hat wohl Ermittlungen aufgenommen
EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
Stadler-Aktie gesucht: Auftrag der SBB sowie aus Finnland erhalten
SMI stabil -- DAX etwas fester -- Nikkei nach Rekordfahrt letztlich stabil

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}