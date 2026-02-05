IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie 22339711 / US45866F1049
05.02.2026 13:48:03
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $851 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $698 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $975 million or $1.71 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $3.142 billion from $3.030 billion last year.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $851 Mln. vs. $698 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $3.142 Bln vs. $3.030 Bln last year.
