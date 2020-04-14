+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 16:57:00

Interchange Financial launches Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast to aid businesses in unusually volatile markets

The Interchange Financial Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast will be useful to businesses making decisions that are impacted by fluctuations in exchange rates by providing a reference point to market consensus on the USD to CAD exchange rate. It will be made publicly available for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Interchange Financial Corporation, a leading Canadian cross-currency payments technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of the Interchange Financial Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast, a measure of the expected future path of the USD/CAD exchange rate as predicted by leading analysts around the world. 

Interchange Financial Corporation (CNW Group/Interchange Financial Corporation)

The Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast is a figure based on the aggregation of forecasts by major financial institutions.  It captures the broad consensus of reputable analysts with respect to the Canadian dollar's future value.  The methodology used to calculate it takes into account, among other things, the historical accuracy of the forecaster.  

The Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast is designed provide a reference point for individuals and businesses making decisions impacted by foreign exchange rates.  It allows decision makers to compare their own views about the Canadian dollar to that of the broader market.

"The Canadian dollar is a major global currency.  In Canada and around the world, businesses and individuals make decisions daily based on their views about its future value. But there is no broadly available metric that captures the consensus of key participants on the currency's future", said Soheil Karkhanechi, a Principal at Interchange Financial.  "Hopefully, in these volatile economic conditions, our new Canadian Dollar Forecast addresses that need." 

The forecast will be publicly available on the Interchange Financial website and its various platforms and updated regularly for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

About Interchange Financial Corporation

Interchange Financial Corporation (IFC) is a Canadian cross-currency payments technology company that seeks to harness the power of technology and financial expertise to deliver innovative services and exceptional pricing to our clients.  To learn more, please visit https://interchangefinancial.com. 

SOURCE Interchange Financial Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’193.00
3.97 %
Lonza Grp 412.50
3.31 %
Roche Hldg G 317.50
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 55.58
2.09 %
The Swatch Grp 205.10
2.09 %
LafargeHolcim 37.71
0.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 317.40
-0.63 %
Swiss Life Hldg 338.20
-1.26 %
UBS Group 9.52
-1.59 %
CS Group 8.45
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
US-Indizes legen zu -- SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes legen zu -- SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu verzeichnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB