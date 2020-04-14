Interchange Financial launches Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast to aid businesses in unusually volatile markets

The Interchange Financial Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast will be useful to businesses making decisions that are impacted by fluctuations in exchange rates by providing a reference point to market consensus on the USD to CAD exchange rate. It will be made publicly available for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Interchange Financial Corporation, a leading Canadian cross-currency payments technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of the Interchange Financial Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast, a measure of the expected future path of the USD/CAD exchange rate as predicted by leading analysts around the world.

The Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast is a figure based on the aggregation of forecasts by major financial institutions. It captures the broad consensus of reputable analysts with respect to the Canadian dollar's future value. The methodology used to calculate it takes into account, among other things, the historical accuracy of the forecaster.

The Consensus Canadian Dollar Forecast is designed provide a reference point for individuals and businesses making decisions impacted by foreign exchange rates. It allows decision makers to compare their own views about the Canadian dollar to that of the broader market.

"The Canadian dollar is a major global currency. In Canada and around the world, businesses and individuals make decisions daily based on their views about its future value. But there is no broadly available metric that captures the consensus of key participants on the currency's future", said Soheil Karkhanechi, a Principal at Interchange Financial. "Hopefully, in these volatile economic conditions, our new Canadian Dollar Forecast addresses that need."

The forecast will be publicly available on the Interchange Financial website and its various platforms and updated regularly for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

