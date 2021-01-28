SMI 10’860 -0.4%  SPI 13’499 -0.3%  Dow 30’580 0.9%  DAX 13’597 -0.2%  Euro 1.0780 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’542 0.2%  Gold 1’860 0.8%  Bitcoin 28’320 4.8%  Dollar 0.8890 0.0%  Öl 56.3 1.4% 
28.01.2021 15:26:00

Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announced that as of midday yesterday, it has put AMC, BB, EXPR, GME, and KOSS option trading into liquidation only due to the extraordinary volatility in the markets.

In addition, long stock positions will require 100% margin and short stock positions will require 300% margin until further notice. We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

