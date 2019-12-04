|
04.12.2019 16:00:00
Interactive Brokers Group to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|50822608
|59.00 %
|10.00 %
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Diageo Plc. / Nike Inc.
|50822605
|70.00 %
|10.00 %
|ABB / LafargeHolcim / Lonza
|50822609
|69.00 %
|9.00 %
Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's web site.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 125 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron’s Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005023/en/
Nachrichten zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: Dow fester -- SMI im Plus -- DAX steigt kräftig -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Dow präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Mittwoch von den Vortagesverlusten erholen. Der DAX legt im Verlauf kräftig zu. An den asiatischen Aktienplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}