<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2020 18:24:00

Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for August 2020, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for August.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824118 49.00 % 16.00 %
Apple / Hewlett-Packard / Microsoft 55824119 55.00 % 13.00 %
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. / Enel S.p.A. / Telecom Italia S.p.A. 55824120 59.00 % 12.00 %

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 1,749 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 88% higher than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $237.8 billion, 54% higher than prior year and 9% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $30.4 billion, 19% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $73.1 billion, including $2.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 34% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • 948 thousand client accounts, 44% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
  • 420 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $2.74 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:

August 2020

Average Commission per

 

Average

 

Cleared Commissionable Order

 

Order Size

Stocks

$1.94

 

1,344 shares

Equity Options

$4.21

 

6.9 contracts

Futures

$4.21

 

2.8 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • GLOBAL4: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.37% in August. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL increased 0.79%.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • In August, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 2.6 basis points of trade money5, as measured against a daily VWAP6 benchmark (1.7 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
All amounts are in millions, except %
Previous
Sep '19 Oct '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 Apr '20 May '20 Jun '20 Jul '20 Aug '20 12 Months
#1a - Number of orders
Buys

2.58

2.82

2.61

2.56

3.53

4.36

8.15

7.22

6.61

8.47

7.75

7.19

63.85

Sells

2.25

2.45

2.26

2.18

2.84

3.43

6.37

5.64

5.12

6.60

5.95

5.53

50.62

Total

4.83

5.27

4.87

4.74

6.37

7.79

14.52

12.86

11.73

15.07

13.70

12.72

114.47

 
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
Shares bought

1,263

1,368

1,308

1,322

1,663

1,856

3,835

3,530

2,896

4,004

3,376

2,742

29,162

Shares sold

1,256

1,278

1,257

1,299

1,581

1,824

3,698

3,258

2,649

3,779

3,165

2,620

27,663

Total

2,519

2,646

2,565

2,620

3,244

3,679

7,533

6,787

5,544

7,784

6,541

5,361

56,825

 
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money

$50,931

$55,674

$47,905

$52,093

$71,487

$94,581

$146,660

$121,940

$105,972

$131,186

$119,673

$109,579

$1,107,681

2b Sell money

$50,469

$54,572

$47,117

$51,350

$69,685

$94,073

$149,232

$118,489

$101,705

$126,528

$115,442

$105,936

$1,084,597

2c Total

$101,400

$110,246

$95,022

$103,444

$141,171

$188,654

$295,892

$240,429

$207,677

$257,713

$235,115

$215,515

$2,192,278

 
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value

$50,916

$55,686

$47,907

$52,084

$71,480

$94,552

$146,684

$121,907

$105,961

$131,167

$119,639

$109,540

$1,107,523

3b Sell value

$50,470

$54,585

$47,131

$51,373

$69,705

$94,117

$149,238

$118,459

$101,741

$126,570

$115,479

$105,953

$1,084,823

3c Total

$101,386

$110,271

$95,039

$103,457

$141,186

$188,669

$295,921

$240,366

$207,702

$257,737

$235,117

$215,494

$2,192,345

 
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)

$15.8

($12.5)

($2.1)

$9.0

$6.2

$28.2

($23.5)

$33.5

$11.0

$18.6

$34.8

$39.0

$157.9

4b Sells (3b-2b)

$1.6

$12.9

$14.5

$22.8

$20.7

$43.8

$5.2

($29.3)

$36.0

$42.7

$36.7

$17.8

$225.2

4c Total trade expense

$17.4

$0.4

$12.3

$31.8

$27.0

$72.0

($18.3)

$4.2

$47.0

$61.2

$71.5

$56.8

$383.1

 
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
4c/2c

0.017%

0.000%

0.013%

0.031%

0.019%

0.038%

-0.006%

0.002%

0.023%

0.023%

0.030%

0.026%

0.017%

 
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees

$11.1

$11.7

$11.1

$11.3

$14.3

$16.7

$31.9

$27.8

$24.2

$31.8

$26.8

$23.3

$242.0

5b Execution cost (4c-5a)

$6.3

($11.3)

$1.2

$20.4

$12.7

$55.3

($50.2)

($23.6)

$22.8

$29.4

$44.6

$33.5

$141.1

 
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)

0.011%

0.010%

0.012%

0.011%

0.010%

0.009%

0.011%

0.012%

0.012%

0.012%

0.011%

0.011%

0.011%

Execution cost (5b/2c)

0.006%

-0.010%

0.001%

0.020%

0.009%

0.029%

-0.017%

-0.010%

0.011%

0.011%

0.019%

0.015%

0.006%

Net Expense to IB Clients

0.017%

0.000%

0.013%

0.031%

0.019%

0.038%

-0.006%

0.002%

0.023%

0.023%

0.030%

0.026%

0.017%

 

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of an IBKR PRO client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.7 basis points.

________________
Note 1: Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) – customer orders divided by the number of trading days in the period.

Note 2: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.

Note 3: Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.

Note 4: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income and the components are reported in (1) Other Income and (2) Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 5: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 6: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 369.40
1.26 %
CieFinRichemont 60.50
1.24 %
Novartis 78.99
1.22 %
Givaudan 3’828.00
1.00 %
ABB 23.19
0.96 %
Geberit 520.40
-0.04 %
CS Group 9.91
-0.26 %
Sika 216.00
-0.28 %
Swisscom 496.70
-0.66 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
15:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shs 47.93 0.64% Interactive Brokers Group Inc Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB