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Interactive Brokers Group Aktie 2812198 / US45841N1072

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21.04.2026 22:49:52

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Q1 Income Advances

Interactive Brokers Group
63.00 CHF -0.45%
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(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $1.66 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.66 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

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