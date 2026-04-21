Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $1.66 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.66 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.