14.12.2023 11:00:00
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Future Generations VCT
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription. The offer is expected to open in early 2024. A prospectus containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
