Octopus Future Generations VCT Aktie [Valor: 116182454 / ISIN: GB00BNGFHX14]
14.12.2023 11:00:00

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Future Generations VCT
0.91 GBP 0.00%
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription. The offer is expected to open in early 2024. A prospectus containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66

 


