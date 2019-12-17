Intellitec Solutions to host Microsoft Dynamics SL Year End Webinar Series

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, has announced a webinar around year-end best practices for Microsoft Dynamics SL software. Previously, Intellitec held these events in person, but in response to demands to make these sessions more accessible to end users around the country, Intellitec will deliver these critical sessions via the internet. Interest in these webinars is expected to be high.

The agenda for these events will feature ways users of Dynamics SL can close the year in modules such as general ledger, payroll, and other critical areas. Best practices, short cuts, and new requirements will be discussed as well. Attendees will learn important steps on making sure their books are closed properly, and in an efficient manner. Businesses interested in attending these webinars can sign up by contacting Intellitec Solutions at 866-504-4357, or visiting the registration page.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

