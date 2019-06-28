Intellitec Solutions Selected as Top 100 Value Added Resellers

NEWARK, Del., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions has been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2019. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, credits the award to growing interest in cloud based ERP solutions that integrate with other business products. "We have seen a great deal of interest in our Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central practice as companies are looking to integrate their ERP to Office 365 and other business management solutions. We have also seen a great deal of interest in our Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL clients looking to move their licenses to an Azure hosted environment", said Sommer, referring to Intellitec Solutions cloud focus. "Being cited by Bob Scott's Insights is validation we are achieving our mission of being a Trusted Cloud ERP Advisor."

The Top VAR 100 award is given annually to Value Added Resellers of established mid-market accounting solutions that have distinguished themselves through their performance.

Bob Scott has been informing the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 19 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 28 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions' team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of Intacct, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

# # #

All company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Intellitec Solutions