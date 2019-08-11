Intellipaat - IBM collaborate to offer Master's program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellipaat, revered e-learning and professional certification company for software developers with branches in India, the USA, and the UK, recently announced that it has collaborated with the IBM to embark on a new journey to provide master programs on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The company's collaboration with IBM will help the professionals to smoothly learn the concepts of complex Data Science and Artificial Intelligence with real-life work projects. Highlighting the key attributes of the courses, Intellipaat's CEO Diwakar Chittora rightly said - "In today's volatile IT market, Data Science & AI is a bastion of future technologies and with Intellipaat's Data Science and AI Master courses, professionals can demonstrate their knowledge and skills to gain competitive advantage."

Key highlights of the course –



These courses are designed to equip, upskill, and prepare candidates for entry into the data-driven IT market.

These programs are delivered through online classroom sessions with duration of 5 – 6 months with 24*7 support. The mentors at Intellipaat comes from Industry with more than 8 yrs of relevant experience.

Content from IBM will be provided for the respective modules present as part of the program.

At the end of the courses, learners have to wok capstone project which are equivalent to solving business problem. They can also use these projects to showcase to their potential employers. Intellipaat will provide job assistance to participants as part of these masters program.

Data Science Master Course - https://intellipaat.com/data-science-architect-masters-program-training/

Artificial Intelligence Master Course - https://intellipaat.com/artificial-intelligence-masters-training-course/

Intellipaat offers short term Data Science courses and Artificial Intelligence courses but these master programs are designed after doing intensive research on 100 + jobs and talking to multiple hiring managers what skills they look after in the candidates when they hire candidates for Data Science and AI jobs. This makes these masters courses unique from other master courses present in the market.

About Intellipaat:

Intellipaat is an e-learning and professional certification company for IT professionals. The company offers over 150 courses and training programs in three main modes: online courses, autonomous e-learning, and business training.

