Intelligent Spend Solutions from SAP to Support IDP Education's Growth

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, has implemented SAP® Ariba® and SAP Concur® solutions to simplify its procure-to-pay processes across its global operations.

Since the global rollout, IDP has increased the percentage of spend contracted with preferred suppliers connected to Ariba Network, helping to increase efficiencies, improve collaboration with suppliers and drive cost savings. Since its phase one rollout in June 2019, IDP's staff have been able to create more than 4,100 purchase orders using SAP Ariba solutions and submit over 4,900 expenses with SAP Concur solutions.

As a result of its digital transformation, IDP drove cost savings of A$5 million in the first year alone, which equates to 5 percent of the company's addressable spend. IDP's procurement of technology demonstrates how these savings were achieved. Due to its rapid digitalization, IDP focused on ensuring its staff had access to quality technology tools and needed a global procurement process for laptops and notebooks. Since the implementation of SAP Ariba solutions, the organization has consolidated its suppliers, and by doing so, together with the power of the SAP Ariba Sourcing solution, was able to reduce the average cost of each laptop by 29 percent.

"SAP Ariba and SAP Concur solutions have enabled us to streamline ways of working globally, improve supplier governance and derive data-driven decisions that are helping to create operational efficiencies and deliver cost savings business-wide," IDP Chief Financial Officer Murray Walton, said. "This investment enables us to establish the foundations we need for growing our business and delivering a world-class user experience to our staff."

With more than 120 offices in 32 countries, Melbourne-based IDP is a global leader in helping students study overseas and also co-owns the world's most trusted English language test.

To support its continued growth, IDP needed a single digital platform to streamline its procurement processes, deliver a consistent user experience across markets and drive greater efficiencies for its staff. With the help of SAP ANZ's intelligent spend management award-winning partner excelerateds2p, the company implemented SAP Ariba and SAP Concur solutions to help standardize procurement processes across 28 countries, increase visibility into direct and indirect spend, improve access to real-time data and analytics, and eliminate manual tasks.

"With intelligent spend management solutions in place, IDP will now be able to extract insights in real time, enabling staff to make more-informed purchasing decisions aligned with corporate compliance goals," said Henrik Smedberg, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass ANZ regional vice president. "This will not only lead to more efficient operations; it will also continue to help drive cost savings with preferred suppliers around the world."

According to excelerateds2p APAC Regional General Manager Joe Bellofiore: "This partnership has already delivered significant benefits by reducing the time spent on procurement processes through automation and standardization, enhancing the amount of spend under management and providing greater alignment between business units across IDP's global offices. It's a showcase for SAP's intelligent spend management solutions."

