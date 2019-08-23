Intelligent Motor Control Center Market - Global Outlook to 2026 by Operating Voltage, Key Component, Sales Channel, Standard, Application, End User, Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Motor Control Center - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intelligent Motor Control Center market accounted for $1.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising level of industrial automation, wide range of benefits offered by Intelligent MCCs over traditional MCCs and augmented focus on developing a well-organized manufacturing/production processes. However, costlier product implementation owing to hidden costs in equipment installation is restraining the market growth.



Intelligent Motor Control Systems (MCC's) is a mixture of new communication capabilities of incorporated structural design with intelligent motor control devices which help to design solitary solution which helps to manage, defend assets and communicate.



Based on End User, Water & wastewater has significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing urbanization and pressure on efficient use of existing water resources. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share over the forecast period in light of growing adoption of mechanization control systems in manufacturing sectors of the U.S. and Canada.



