Intelligent.com Announces Best The Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 48 The Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 121 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 121 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top The Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-social-work/

2020 The Master's in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Baylor University

Boise State University

Boston University

Brescia University

Bryn Mawr College

California State University, Northridge

California State University, San Bernardino

Campbellsville University

Case Western Reserve University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Edinboro University

Florida State University

Fordham University

Indiana University

Louisiana State University

Michigan State University

Ohio State University

Portland State University

Rutgers University

San Jose State University

Simmons University

Temple University

Texas State University

Tulane University

University at Buffalo

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Florida

University of Denver

University of Houston

University of Illinois

University of Kansas

University of Louisville

University of Maryland - Baltimore

University of Montana

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Virginia Commonwealth University

West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

SOURCE Intelligent.com