Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 164 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 422 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Music Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-music-education-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Music Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University
Anderson University
Auburn University
Boston University
Bowling Green State University
Buffalo State College
Campbellsville University
Colorado State University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Emporia State University
Georgia College
Illinois State University
Kent State University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
New Mexico State University
North Greenville University
Northern State University
Rutgers University
Southern Utah University
Stephen F. Austin State University
Tarleton State University
University at Buffalo
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Montana
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of Northern Colorado
University of Northern Iowa
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of West Georgia
William Carey University

About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

