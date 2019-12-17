Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-information-systems-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Information Systems Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University

Boston University

Carnegie Mellon University

Clark University

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Dallas Baptist University

DePaul University

Florida State University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kennesaw State University

Lawrence Technological University

Liberty University

Marist College

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Montclair State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

North Carolina A&T State University

Oklahoma State University

Pace University

Penn State World Campus

Regis University

Rivier University

Sam Houston State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Tarleton State University

Towson University

University of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Cincinnati

University of Denver

University of Maine

University of Maryland - Baltimore County

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Michigan - Dearborn

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of South Florida

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin - Stout

Virginia Tech

Webster University

West Texas A&M University

Wilmington University

