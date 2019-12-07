|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Best Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-human-resources-degree-programs/.
2020 Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American University
Bellevue University
Boston University
Capella University
Clemson University
Colorado State University Global
Concordia University, Saint Paul
Cornell University
Dallas Baptist University
Florida International University
Georgetown University
Golden Gate University
Houston Baptist University
Louisiana State University
National Louis University
National University
New York University
Ottawa University
Penn State World Campus
Quinnipiac University
Robert Morris University
Saint Francis University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Southern New Hampshire University
Stony Brook University
Tarleton State University
Texas A & M University, Commerce
Thomas Edison State University
Troy University
University of Arkansas
University of Connecticut
University of Denver
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Houston - Clear Lake
University of Illinois
University of Louisville
University of Oklahoma
University of Scranton
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Wisconsin - Stout
Villanova University
Webster University
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
