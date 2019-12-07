Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Best Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-human-resources-degree-programs/.

2020 Master's in Human Resources Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American University

Bellevue University

Boston University

Capella University

Clemson University

Colorado State University Global

Concordia University, Saint Paul

Cornell University

Dallas Baptist University

Florida International University

Georgetown University

Golden Gate University

Houston Baptist University

Louisiana State University

National Louis University

National University

New York University

Ottawa University

Penn State World Campus

Quinnipiac University

Robert Morris University

Saint Francis University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Southern New Hampshire University

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

Texas A & M University, Commerce

Thomas Edison State University

Troy University

University of Arkansas

University of Connecticut

University of Denver

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Houston - Clear Lake

University of Illinois

University of Louisville

University of Oklahoma

University of Scranton

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Wisconsin - Stout

Villanova University

Webster University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

SOURCE Intelligent.com