07.12.2019 12:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 29 Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 133 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 133 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 29 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-homeland-security-degree-programs/
2020 Master's in Homeland Security Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Angelo State University
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Aurora University
Endicott College
Excelsior College
Fairleigh Dickinson University
George Washington University
Liberty University
LIU Riverhead
Mississippi College
Monmouth University
National University
Northeastern University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Nova Southeastern University
Pace University
Penn State World Campus
Saint Joseph's University
Salve Regina University
Sam Houston State University
St. John's University
Thomas Edison State University
Tulane University
University of Maryland - Baltimore
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
