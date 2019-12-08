Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Higher Education Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Higher Education Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 195 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 195 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Higher Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-higher-education-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Higher Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Abilene Christian University

Appalachian State University

Bay Path University

Boston University

Central Washington University

Columbus State University

Dallas Baptist University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Endicott College

Fort Hays State University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Valley State University

Hofstra University

Louisiana State University

Loyola University Chicago

Marywood University

McKendree University

Messiah College

Michigan State University

Mississippi College

National University

North Park University

Northeastern University

Penn State World Campus

Saint Peter's University

Sam Houston State University

Stony Brook University

Texas Tech University

University of Central Florida

University of Houston

University of Houston - Victoria

University of Louisville

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri, Kansas City

University of Missouri, St Louis

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of New Orleans

University of Rochester

University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

University of Wyoming

Valdosta State University

West Virginia University

