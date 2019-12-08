|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Best Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 171 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs . To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-healthcare-administration-degree-programs/
2020 Master's in Healthcare Administration Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
A.T. Still University
Azusa Pacific University
Boston College
Briar Cliff University
Bryan College
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Long Beach
Campbellsville University
Clarkson College
Colorado State University Global
Concordia University, Nebraska
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drexel University
Excelsior College
Florida Atlantic University
Friends University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Liberty University
Marist College
MCPHS University
Medical University of South Carolina
Midwestern State University
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Mississippi College
Nebraska Methodist College
New England College
Newman University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon Health & Science University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph's University
Simmons University
The Sage Colleges
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
University of California, San Francisco
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Mary
University of Maryland University College
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Southern California
University of St. Francis
Virginia Commonwealth University
Youngstown State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
