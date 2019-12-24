|
24.12.2019 05:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 383 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-health-informatics-degree-programs/
2020 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Arizona State University
Boston University
Brandeis University
Dakota State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Florida International University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Liberty University
Loma Linda University
Louisiana Tech University
Loyola University Chicago
Medical University of South Carolina
Mercer University
Michigan Tech
Mississippi College
Northeastern University Global Network
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oregon Health & Science University
Regis University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph's University
Samford University
Slippery Rock University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Stanford University
Temple University
The College of Saint Scholastica
University of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland University College
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Miami
University of Minnesota
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of San Diego
University of Scranton
University of South Florida
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
University of Washington
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
SOURCE Intelligent.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}