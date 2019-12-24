24.12.2019 05:00:00

Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 383 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-health-informatics-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University
Arizona State University
Boston University
Brandeis University
Dakota State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Florida International University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Liberty University
Loma Linda University
Louisiana Tech University
Loyola University Chicago
Medical University of South Carolina
Mercer University
Michigan Tech
Mississippi College
Northeastern University Global Network
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oregon Health & Science University
Regis University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Sacred Heart University
Saint Joseph's University
Samford University
Slippery Rock University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Stanford University
Temple University
The College of Saint Scholastica
University of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland University College
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Miami
University of Minnesota
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of San Diego
University of Scranton
University of South Florida
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
University of Washington

About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt
DKSH-Aktie legt zu: DKSH erweitert Spezialchemie-Geschäft in Asien Pazifik
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Seehofer wirft Habeck in Flüchtlingsfrage "unredliche Politik" vor
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;