Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 383 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-health-informatics-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Dakota State University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Florida International University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Liberty University

Loma Linda University

Louisiana Tech University

Loyola University Chicago

Medical University of South Carolina

Mercer University

Michigan Tech

Mississippi College

Northeastern University Global Network

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Oregon Health & Science University

Regis University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Sacred Heart University

Saint Joseph's University

Samford University

Slippery Rock University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Stanford University

Temple University

The College of Saint Scholastica

University of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Denver

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Maryland University College

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Miami

University of Minnesota

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of San Diego

University of Scranton

University of South Florida

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

University of Washington

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

SOURCE Intelligent.com