Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Health Education Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 20 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 20 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-health-education-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Cleveland State University

Cleveland University-Kansas City

Columbia University

Concord University

East Carolina University

Maryland University of Integrative Health

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Mississippi State University

Nebraska Methodist College

Purdue University Global

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

Saint Joseph's University

Texas A & M University

The College At Brockport

Touro University Worldwide

University of Memphis

University of South Carolina

University of the Cumberlands

Walden University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

SOURCE Intelligent.com