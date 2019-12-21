Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-electrical-engineering-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Capitol Technology University

Clarkson University

Clemson University

Colorado State University

Drexel University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Michigan Technological University

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Mexico State University

North Carolina State University

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Penn State World Campus

Purdue University

Stanford University

Texas A & M University

University of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Cincinnati

University of Delaware

University of Florida

University of Michigan - Dearborn

University of Minnesota

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Villanova University

Washington State University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

