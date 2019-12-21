|
21.12.2019 10:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 190 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 190 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-electrical-engineering-degree-programs/
2020 Master's in Electrical Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Capitol Technology University
Clarkson University
Clemson University
Colorado State University
Drexel University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Illinois Institute of Technology
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Michigan Technological University
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Mexico State University
North Carolina State University
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Stanford University
Texas A & M University
University of Arkansas
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Cincinnati
University of Delaware
University of Florida
University of Michigan - Dearborn
University of Minnesota
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Villanova University
Washington State University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
SOURCE Intelligent.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}