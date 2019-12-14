|
14.12.2019 04:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 14 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 144 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 15 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-clinical-research-degree-programs/
2020 Master's in Clinical Research Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Campbell University
Drexel University
Eastern Michigan University
George Washington University
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University
Ohio State University
St. Cloud State University
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
University of St. Thomas - Texas
Xavier University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
SOURCE Intelligent.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Handelsstreit im Blick: Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte letztlich leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune. Die US-Börsen beendeten letzten Sitzungstag der Woche etwas fester.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}