Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Civil Engineering Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 30 Master's in Civil Engineering Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 181 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 181 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 30 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Civil Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-civil-engineering-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Civil Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University

Clarkson University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Lawrence Technological University

Michigan Technological University

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

North Carolina State University

Norwich University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

University of Florida

University of Houston Online

University of Idaho

University of Illinois

University of Louisville

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Virginia

University of Washington

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

SOURCE Intelligent.com