Intelligent.com Announces Best Master's in Biomedical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 10 Master's in Biomedical Engineering Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 143 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 143 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 10 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Biomedical Engineering Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-biomedical-engineering-degree-programs/

2020 Master's in Biomedical Engineering Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Case Western Reserve University

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

Rutgers University

University of Maryland

University of Southern California

University of Washington

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

