07.12.2019 12:00:00
Intelligent.com Announces Best Marketing Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 60 Marketing Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 149 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 149 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-marketing-degree-programs/
2020 Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American InterContinental University
Arizona State University
Assumption College
Baker College
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Brenau University
California Baptist University
Campbellsville University
Clayton State University
Colorado State University
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Concordia University, Saint Paul
East Tennessee State University
Eastern New Mexico University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida International University
Franklin University
Full Sail University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Golden Gate University
Grand Canyon University
Huntington University
Indiana University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Kennesaw State University
Liberty University
Linfield College
Louisiana State University, Shreveport
New England College
New Mexico State University
Northern Illinois University
Ohio Christian University
Old Dominion University
Penn State World Campus
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Houston Online
University of Maryland University College
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota Crookston
University of North Texas
University of Northwestern Ohio
University of South Dakota
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas of the Permian Basin
University of West Alabama
University of West Georgia
University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Walden University
Washington State University
Webster University
West Texas A&M University
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
