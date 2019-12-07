Intelligent.com Announces Best Marketing Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 60 Marketing Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 149 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 149 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Marketing Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-marketing-degree-programs/

2020 Marketing Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American InterContinental University

Arizona State University

Assumption College

Baker College

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Brenau University

California Baptist University

Campbellsville University

Clayton State University

Colorado State University

Colorado State University Global

Colorado Technical University

Concordia University, Saint Paul

East Tennessee State University

Eastern New Mexico University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Franklin University

Full Sail University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Golden Gate University

Grand Canyon University

Huntington University

Indiana University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Kennesaw State University

Liberty University

Linfield College

Louisiana State University, Shreveport

New England College

New Mexico State University

Northern Illinois University

Ohio Christian University

Old Dominion University

Penn State World Campus

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Houston Online

University of Maryland University College

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota Crookston

University of North Texas

University of Northwestern Ohio

University of South Dakota

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Texas of the Permian Basin

University of West Alabama

University of West Georgia

University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Walden University

Washington State University

Webster University

West Texas A&M University

Western Governors University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

SOURCE Intelligent.com