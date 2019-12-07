|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Human Services Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 54 Best Human Services Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 115 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 115 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 54 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Human Services Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-human-services-degree-programs/
2020 Human Services Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Antioch University, Midwest
Ashford University
Bellevue University
Bethel University
Bluefield College
Buena Vista University
Central Christian College, Kansas
City University of Seattle
Colorado State University Global
Colorado Technical University
Columbia College
Columbia International University
Drury University
East Tennessee State University
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Grace Christian University
Grace College
Indiana Wesleyan University
Iowa Wesleyan University
Judson University
Lees-Mcrae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Lesley University
Liberty University
Lindsey Wilson College
Lubbock Christian University
Minot State University
New England College
Nova Southeastern University
Old Dominion University
Post University
Purdue University Global
Rasmussen College
Regent University
Saint Joseph's College, New York
Saint Leo University
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Shorter University
Southeastern University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Wesleyan University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of Northwestern
University of Oklahoma
University of the Cumberlands
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Walden University
Western Washington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
