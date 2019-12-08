08.12.2019 12:00:00

Intelligent.com Announces Best Game Design Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 23 Best Game Design Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 104 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 104 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 23 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Game Design Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-game-design-degree-programs/

2020 Game Design Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Academy of Art University
Baker College
Cogswell College
Davenport University
Franklin University
Full Sail University
Kennesaw State University
Laguna College of Art and Design
Lewis University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Miami University
Michigan State University
Middle Georgia State University
Rasmussen College
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design
Southern Illinois University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Advancing Technology
University of Baltimore
Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

