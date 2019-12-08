Intelligent.com Announces Best Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 60 Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Emergency Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-emergency-management-degree-programs/

2020 Emergency Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

American Military University

Anderson University

Angelo State University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Arkansas Tech University

Ashford University

Auburn University

Auburn University, Montgomery

Barry University

Bellevue University

Bethel University

Boston University

Capella University

College of Technology, Canton

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University, Portland

Crown College

Drury University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern New Mexico University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Excelsior College

Franklin University

George Mason University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana Institute of Technology

Indiana University

Jackson State University

Jacksonville State University

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Kansas Wesleyan University

Louisiana State University, Alexandria

Mercer University

Ohio Christian University

Post University

Purdue University Global

Regent University

Rosemont College

Saint Leo University

Saint Louis University

Sam Houston State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Thomas Edison State University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Alaska

University of Central Missouri

University of Maryland University College

University of Nebraska

University of New Haven

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

Utah Valley University

Walden University

Waldorf University

Wayne Community College

West Texas A&M University

Western Carolina University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

