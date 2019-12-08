|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 60 Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 166 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 166 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Emergency Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-emergency-management-degree-programs/
2020 Emergency Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
American Military University
Anderson University
Angelo State University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Arkansas Tech University
Ashford University
Auburn University
Auburn University, Montgomery
Barry University
Bellevue University
Bethel University
Boston University
Capella University
College of Technology, Canton
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University, Portland
Crown College
Drury University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern New Mexico University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Excelsior College
Franklin University
George Mason University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana Institute of Technology
Indiana University
Jackson State University
Jacksonville State University
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Kansas Wesleyan University
Louisiana State University, Alexandria
Mercer University
Ohio Christian University
Post University
Purdue University Global
Regent University
Rosemont College
Saint Leo University
Saint Louis University
Sam Houston State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Edison State University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Alaska
University of Central Missouri
University of Maryland University College
University of Nebraska
University of New Haven
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Utah Valley University
Walden University
Waldorf University
Wayne Community College
West Texas A&M University
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
