Intelligent.com Announces Best Doctorate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 25 Doctorate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 148 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 148 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 25 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Doctorate in Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-doctorate-in-psychology-degree-programs/

2020 Doctorate in Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Baylor University

Boston University

Brigham Young University

Capella University

Columbia University

Fielding Graduate University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana State University

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Keiser University

Liberty University

Northcentral University

Regent University

Saybrook University

Sofia University

Texas Tech University

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Arkansas

University of Central Florida

University of Denver

University of Illinois

University of Oregon

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

SOURCE Intelligent.com