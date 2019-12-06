|
Intelligent.com Announces Best Dental Assistant Degree Programs for 2020
SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 25 Dental Assistant Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 72 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 72 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 25 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Dental Assistant Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-dental-assistant-degree-programs/
2020 Dental Assistant Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Central Lakes College
Central Oregon Community College
Century College
Dakota County Technical College
Daymar College
Eastern Iowa Community College
Gulf Coast State College
Hudson Valley Community College
Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Indiana University Bloomington
Madison Area Technical College
Monroe Community College
North Carolina A&T State University
Northwest Florida State College
Ozarks Technical Community College
Penn Foster
Rutgers University
Saint Louis Community College
Sinclair Community College
Southeast Community College
Texarkana College
University of Alaska, Anchorage
University of Georgia
University of Maine, Augusta
William Paterson University of New Jersey
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/
