Intelligent.com Announces Best Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 60 Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 620 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 620 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Bachelor's Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-bachelors-degree-programs/

2020 Bachelor's Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Brandman University

California Baptist University

Campbellsville University

Central Methodist University

Champlain College Incorporated

City University of New York

City University of Seattle

Clarion University

Colorado Christian University

Colorado State University Global

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University, Saint Paul

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Dallas Baptist University

Delhi State University of New York

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Eastern New Mexico University

Eastern Oregon University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Excelsior College

Franklin Pierce University

Franklin University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Indiana University Bloomington

King University

Loyola University Chicago

New England College of Business

New England Institute of Technology

North Greenville University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Norwich University

Oral Roberts University

Pace University

Portland State University

Regent University

Regis University

Sam Houston State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Texas Tech University

University of Arizona

University of Bridgeport

University of Cincinnati

University of La Verne

University of Minnesota Crookston

University of Missouri

University of South Carolina, Aiken

University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Washington State University

Weber State University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/

SOURCE Intelligent.com