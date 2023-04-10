SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani Featured in McKinsey's Logistics Disruptors series

By continuously investing in technology and fostering a culture of innovation, Testani is driving a transformative approach rooted in actionable business intelligence gained through machine learning and anomaly detection that helps customers optimize transportation spend and other global logistics processes.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, the global leader in multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing, is proud to announce that its CEO, Hannah Testani, has been featured in McKinsey's Logistics Disruptors series. This prestigious recognition highlights Testani's leadership in guiding Intelligent Audit to deploy big data and machine learning to identify shipping anomalies and optimize customer logistics processes worldwide.

Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani Featured in McKinsey's Logistics Disruptors series

Under Testani's guidance, Intelligent Audit has made significant strides in transforming the logistics industry by utilizing cutting-edge technology to analyze shipping data, eliminate unnecessary costs, and improve delivery times. The company's advanced deep learning models have proven effective in spotting cost outliers, and other inefficiencies in customers' transportation data, ultimately leading to optimized transportation spend and better customer experiences.

"I am honored to be recognized in McKinsey's Logistics Disruptors series," said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. "At Intelligent Audit, we are committed to driving innovation in the logistics industry by harnessing the power of clean data and machine learning. Our goal is to help our customers ship smarter, faster, and cheaper while reducing their carbon footprint and improving overall supply chain efficiency."

Testani's innovative approach to problem-solving and her vision as a thought leader for a more technology-driven logistics industry have been instrumental in positioning Intelligent Audit as a disruptor in the space. By continuously investing in technology and fostering a culture of innovation, Testani aims to empower customers with actionable intelligence and self-serve capabilities, similar to the transformation seen in the banking industry.

With over 15 years of experience in the logistics industry, Testani has also advocated for diversity and inclusion, breaking barriers as a woman in a male-dominated field. She hopes her success will inspire others and pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive logistics landscape.

About Intelligent Audit

Founded in 1996, Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing. The company helps carriers get paid what they're owed on time, while providing shippers with actionable, data-driven insights that take the guesswork out of decision-making. With a robust machine learning algorithms quickly identifying anomalous patterns in transportation spend IA is, paving the way for a more efficient, cost-effective supply chain. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-audit-ceo-hannah-testani-featured-in-mckinseys-logistics-disruptors-series-301793660.html

SOURCE Intelligent Audit

