Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market to Reach US$1,266.9 Mn by 2026; Expected to Witness Growth Due to Expanding IT Industries Globally - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market is gaining traction due to surge in adoption of the embedded systems. These systems are increasingly combined with advanced software and hardware adopted in the fixed capabilities. These software and hardware play a key role in medical equipment, industrial machines, cameras, household appliances, and airplanes. Additionally, these intelligent assistance embedded consumer devices are artificial intelligence (AI) - based voice-recognition assistants.

Adoption of Embedded Intelligence in New Products to Boost the Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market

Further, these devices are able to provide services or tasks following the verbal commands. In addition to this, the virtual assistance is penetrating rapidly and new products are emerging in the market. Embedded intelligence analyzes working environment of products in order to enhance and control performance of products. Thus, such capability of the device is estimated to unleash new opportunities and helps increase quality for ensuring customer satisfaction with greater efficiency than humans by adoption of automation.

According to TMR, the global intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market is estimated to attain value of US$1,266.9 mn by 2026 by expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. This growth can be attributable to the innovations, for example, intelligent-embedded assistant devices and reverberation spot individual assistants utilized for stimulation. These innovations have prompted another universe of potential outcomes and openings. Smart Home is one of the center zones in which intelligent assistant embedded gadget advances are being incorporated and this is the key factor moving the development of the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market.

Emergence of Smart Electronic Devices Propels Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market Growth

Rising number of global players, designers in the intelligent along with embedded devices is pushing the market growth. Intelligent help embedded innovation is utilized in various devices, for example, Smart TVs, Smart speakers, video reconnaissance devices, and others. Surge in selection of network innovation is high in the market as most makers give Smart in-built frameworks to availability and offer remote access administrations to various devices at various areas.

North America to Be Dominant In Coming Years

Regionally, North America stood on leading position in the global intelligent assistant-embedded consumer devices market owing to early and larger adoption of advanced and smart devices in the region. Additionally, with presence of many IT and software companies coupled with extensive presence of electronics devices manufacturers in the region are driving growth of the market in coming years. Furthermore, surge in adoption of advanced technologies along with high penetration of mobile and increasing number of phone users are fuelling growth of the market in this region. Following North America, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to contribute by accounting large share owing to rising number of IT companies in these regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a most lucrative CAGR during the forecast period than North America and Europe.

Some of the major players in the intelligent assistance embedded devices market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC, Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Intel Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P, ARM Holdings, and Amazon.com Inc. These major players in the market are focusing to invest substantially on innovation of systems equipped with latest technology coupled with increase affordability of these advanced functionality. Additionally, these players are focusing to expand their market footprints globally, by entering in to strategic partnerships and collaborations with local or regional vendors. These strategies are estimated to be adopted by leading vendors in the market, which will likely to help them for robust growth.

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market (Device Type - Mobile Devices, Personal Computers, Household Devices, Home Video Entertainment Devices) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026"

For the study, the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market has been segmented as follows:

Device Type

Mobile Devices

Personal Computers

Household Devices

Home Video Entertainment Devices

Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

