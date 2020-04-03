03.04.2020 21:57:00

Intelivideo Launches New Package for Small Health and Fitness Studios

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo, a Video On Demand (VOD) technology platform headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., announces a new package to their platform for businesses who want to quickly go live with a digital streaming solution.

www.intelivideo.com

Intelivideo developed the newest pricing tier, IV Snap, in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread, which forced most fitness businesses to close down their brick and mortar locations to comply with government orders and encourage social distancing. Hundreds of these businesses are reaching out with hopes to quickly launch a digital streaming solution for their member base and digital audience by leveraging Intelivideo's VOD platform.

IV Snap by Intelivideo offers businesses and brands the opportunity to build a premium website channel to stream video content. In a matter of days, you can go online with a website and start enrolling subscribers to your paid digital streaming service. You can also monetize your content through packaged sales and high-profile, pay-per-view livestream events.

"We developed IV Snap overnight in response to the coronavirus crisis as we saw the Health and Fitness industry have to shut down studios overnight," said Matt Given, CEO of Intelivideo. "Our goal was to help them get a site up quickly at low cost and help them stay connected to their members digitally. With many of these studios, we've been able to stand up their video platform in 48 hours or less. I've had several of these new clients tell me that we've saved their business."

Intelivideo recognized the high-demand to get digital streaming solutions live fast for fitness brands of all sizes — e.g. franchises, boutique studios and social influencers. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, IV Snap is available to help businesses quickly respond with a premium streaming website channel to retain their members and continue their revenue stream.

About Intelivideo

Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) platform committed to developing strong partnerships with influential content creators and delivering premium streaming experiences. Our end-to-end solution helps creators build a successful Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) business for their audience. Established in 2014, Intelivideo is a thought leader in the emerging OTT (Over-the-Top) space with successful launches across multiple spaces including health and wellness, fitness, coaching, and niche content.

For more information about Intelivideo, please call 720-379-6150 or email us at snap@intelivideo.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelivideo-launches-new-package-for-small-health-and-fitness-studios-301035320.html

SOURCE Intelivideo

