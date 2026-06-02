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Intel Aktie 941595 / US4581401001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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02.06.2026 09:38:25

Intel Unveils New Innovations To Address Customers' Chip-to-systems-level AI Needs

Intel
83.42 CHF -4.27%
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(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) unveiled new innovations that address customers' chip-to-systems-level AI needs with solutions tailored to address their specific industry challenges, including: New rackscale AI infrastructure; Agentic Cloud Offering for Disaggregated Inference; Deep industry solutions; Intel Xeon 6+ processors; and PC, gaming handheld, and physical AI momentum.

Intel announced rackscale AI infrastructure for customers interested in scaling their inference and agentic workloads based on Intel(r) Xeon(r) processors and SambaNova SN-50 Reconfigurable Dataflow Units. Intel, SambaNova, and Foxconn announced their intent to build rackscale AI infrastructure for data center, hyperscale, and intelligence center deployments-built on Intel Xeon processors. The companies are demonstrating production-ready racks that combine Intel Xeon processors with SambaNova SN-50 RDUs, which together are designed to deliver high performance AI inference.

Intel announced several strategic partnerships designed to co-develop industry-specific vertical solutions based on Intel processors and purpose-built silicon, including with: Foxconn; Siemens; Hitachi; Echo Neurotechnologies; and Greenstone Biosciences.

Also, Intel announced the availability of Intel Xeon 6+ processors, which provide greater performance density, power efficiency, and operational scale for cloud-native, agentic AI, and network-intensive workloads. Built on Intel 18A - its first use in a data center CPU - Xeon 6+ is engineered for sustained performance under real-world power constraints. Xeon 6+ can be configured for AI rackscale infrastructure purpose-built for hosting agents at maximum density.

Intel said its Core Ultra Series 3, built on Intel 18A, continues to experience strong customer uptake. Series 3 also pushes into the market of handheld gaming with the new Intel Arc G-series processors, which will be available starting this month.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2917 18.12.2026 156468421
Long 10.4133 18.09.2026 156468418
Long 58.3147 18.06.2026 156468416
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.7936 13.42 145248452
Long 12.2339 6.58 156220378
Long 18.8517 6.52 156742959
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 5.3913 12.98 157052278
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -67.54 152625885
Long 10 -63.04 153820966
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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01.06.26 Intel Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.05.26 Intel Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
24.04.26 Intel Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
24.04.26 Intel Halten DZ BANK
24.04.26 Intel Neutral UBS AG
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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
09:02 Marktüberblick: Softwareaktien im Rallymodus
08:44 SMI stürzt ab
06:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Fehlstart in den neuen Monat
01.06.26 Geopolitische Spannungen und ein möglicher Deal setzen Ölpreis unter Druck
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’876.60 19.42 B5HSYU
Short 14’185.61 13.31 BWNSSU
Short 14’675.94 8.93 S8QBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’380.60 02.06.2026 09:42:42
Long 12’744.97 19.35 BSUR4U
Long 12’459.17 13.75 S69BJU
Long 11’946.79 8.90 SRQB1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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