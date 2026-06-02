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02.06.2026 09:38:25
Intel Unveils New Innovations To Address Customers' Chip-to-systems-level AI Needs
(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) unveiled new innovations that address customers' chip-to-systems-level AI needs with solutions tailored to address their specific industry challenges, including: New rackscale AI infrastructure; Agentic Cloud Offering for Disaggregated Inference; Deep industry solutions; Intel Xeon 6+ processors; and PC, gaming handheld, and physical AI momentum.
Intel announced rackscale AI infrastructure for customers interested in scaling their inference and agentic workloads based on Intel(r) Xeon(r) processors and SambaNova SN-50 Reconfigurable Dataflow Units. Intel, SambaNova, and Foxconn announced their intent to build rackscale AI infrastructure for data center, hyperscale, and intelligence center deployments-built on Intel Xeon processors. The companies are demonstrating production-ready racks that combine Intel Xeon processors with SambaNova SN-50 RDUs, which together are designed to deliver high performance AI inference.
Intel announced several strategic partnerships designed to co-develop industry-specific vertical solutions based on Intel processors and purpose-built silicon, including with: Foxconn; Siemens; Hitachi; Echo Neurotechnologies; and Greenstone Biosciences.
Also, Intel announced the availability of Intel Xeon 6+ processors, which provide greater performance density, power efficiency, and operational scale for cloud-native, agentic AI, and network-intensive workloads. Built on Intel 18A - its first use in a data center CPU - Xeon 6+ is engineered for sustained performance under real-world power constraints. Xeon 6+ can be configured for AI rackscale infrastructure purpose-built for hosting agents at maximum density.
Intel said its Core Ultra Series 3, built on Intel 18A, continues to experience strong customer uptake. Series 3 also pushes into the market of handheld gaming with the new Intel Arc G-series processors, which will be available starting this month.
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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
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01.06.26
|Intel Aktie News: Intel fällt am Abend (finanzen.ch)
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01.06.26
|Intel Aktie News: Intel am Nachmittag im Sinkflug (finanzen.ch)
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01.06.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intel-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Intel von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
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01.06.26
|Nvidia unveils PC ‘superchip’ in challenge to Apple and Intel (Financial Times)
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01.06.26
|FirstFT: Nvidia targets consumer PC market (Financial Times)
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01.06.26
|FirstFT: Nvidia targets consumer PC market (Financial Times)
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01.06.26
|Intel looks to level up in AI race (Financial Times)
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01.06.26
|Intel targets new AI data centre chip by year end (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.04.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.04.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.10.25
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.04.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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