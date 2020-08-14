+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 13:09:00

Intel (INTC) Alert: Did you Buy Intel Between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020? Contact Shareholder Rights Law firm Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shareholders. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Intel between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

[Click here to join this action]

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later September 28, 2020.  

The Complaint alleges that, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) as a result of the preceding, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) as a result of the defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.  If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-intc-alert-did-you-buy-intel-between-april-23-2020-and-july-23-2020-contact-shareholder-rights-law-firm-johnson-fistel-301112442.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

