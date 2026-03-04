Intel Aktie 941595 / US4581401001
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
04.03.2026 07:05:54
Intel Corporation Appoints Craig Barratt As Chair
(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) has announced that its board of directors has elected Craig H. Barratt as Independent Chair with effect from May 13.
Barratt will succeed Frank D. Yeary, who is retiring from the board.
Barratt joined the board as an Independent Director in 2025. He had served as Senior Vice President Of Intel's Ethernet, Photonics and Networking Businesses after he joined the company following its acquisition of Barefoot Networks, where he was CEO.
Barratt currently works on the boards of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Astera Labs, Inc.
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
03.03.26
|Intel Aktie News: Intel gibt am Dienstagabend ab (finanzen.ch)
|
03.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
03.03.26
|Intel Aktie News: Intel am Nachmittag weit abgeschlagen (finanzen.ch)
|
03.03.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Abgaben (finanzen.ch)
|
24.02.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
|
24.02.26